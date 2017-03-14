Linda Sue Johnson, 56, of Winfield, passed away March 9, 2017.

Born in Cincinnati, Ohio, July 23, 1960, she was preceded in death by her parents, William and Joyce Olsen Mays; husbands Martin Johnson, Sr.; sisters, Patricia and Donna Mays; and nephew, Greg Johnson.

She is survived by her son, Martin (Marty) Johnson, Jr.; grandson, Jacob Johnson; sister, Bobbie Jo Thomas; brothers, Willie and Mike Mays; nieces and nephews: Angel Thomas, Alena Green, Billy Ray Cook Mays, Deena Mays, Lora Johnson, Jennifer Cook, Morgan Mays, and Amy Johnson Rufft; and several other nieces, nephews and many other relatives.

Her request was cremation.

Arrangements by West-Murley Funeral Home.