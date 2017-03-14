Joseph Russell Williams, 75, of Huntsville, passed away March 4, 2017, at NHC of Rossville in Rossville, Georgia.

Born in the Norma community, September 2, 1941, he was preceded in death by his parents, Mary Hembree and Williams Efford Williams; wife, Heidi Williams; brothers: James T. and Cecil Williams; and infant sister, Ernie Williams.

He retired with 25 years service as a truck driver with Overnite Transportation Company; was a member of Alvation Baptist Church, and attended Antioch and New Friendship churches. He loved the outdoors: fishing, hunting deer, rabbits and raccoons, and loved Braves’ baseball games.

He is survived by his son, Christopher Williams of Gay, Ga.; daughters: Carmen (Chuck) Smith of Gay, Ga., and Tina (Allen) Turnipseed of Newnan, Ga.; grandchildren: Gabe Smith of LaGrange, Ga., Michael Turnipseed of Newnan, Ga., and Kersten Smith of Gay, Ga.; sisters, Thelma-Ann Nelson of Chattanooga, and Erma Fair of Douglasville, Ga.; and several nieces, nephews and many other relatives.

Funeral service was conducted March 7, in the chapel of Cox Funeral Home, Manchester, Ga., with Rev. Bill Strandberg officiating. Interment followed at Alvaton Baptist Church Cemetery.

