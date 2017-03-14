Gilbert Lee “Gibb” West, 91, of Oneida, passed away March 8, 2017, at Methodist Medical Center in Oak Ridge.

Born March 9, 1925, he was preceded in death by his parents, Gilbert Marcum and Rotela West; wife, Ona Davis West; grandson, Michael Ray Whitehead; and in-laws: James Howard and Mary Elizabeth Davis, Milton Krumbein, and Herthal and Robert Davis.

He is survived by his children: Lana West, Larry (Peggy) West, and Debra Deem; grandchildren: James West, Pepper Wilson, Ginger Phillips, Amber Lowe, Lacey West, and Elizabeth Roberts; great-grandchildren: Alex, Jamie, Jacob, Anderson, Amelia, Brylee and Sawyer; sister, Chris Krumbein; nephew, Mark Krumbein; niece, Lisa Boltin; in-laws: Ruth Heller, Dinah (Clois) Phillips, Flo Chambers, Mary East, Osa Boyatt, Herbert (Margaret) Davis and Hubert (Gertrude) Davis; and several other nieces, nephews, and many other relatives.

Funeral service was conducted March 11, in the chapel of West-Murley Funeral Home with Bro. Kevin Terry officiating. Music was provided by Heather King and Chris Sewell. Graveside service was conducted March 12, at Marcum-Kidd Cemetery.

Arrangements by West-Murley Funeral Home.