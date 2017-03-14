Benjamin Franklin Monroe, Jr., 69, of Jamestown, passed away March 2, 2017, at his home.

Born December 5, 1947, the was preceded in death by his parents, Benjamin Franklin, Sr., and Mammie Quick Monroe; first wife, Tammy Fletcher Monroe; grandson, Harley Morse; and brother, Rex Monroe.

He is survived by his wife, Rhonda Monroe of Jamestown; children: Angela (Jimmy) Newsome, Linda Chambers, and Bobby Monroe; step-children: Dani Monroe, Crissy Babb, and Brandon Reagan; grandchildren, Chris Newsome, Cheyenne Morse, Cherilyn Morse, Joey Monroe, and Tyler Monroe; great-grandchild, Ava; brother, Randy Monroe; sister, Cheryl Monroe; and many other relatives.

His request was cremation.

Arrangements by West-Murley Funeral Home.