The National Weather Service in East Tennessee is warning that as much of five inches of snow may fall across the northern Cumberland Plateau region overnight Saturday into early Sunday.

In a special weather statement published Thursday afternoon, the National Weather Service's Morristown weather forecast office said that snow accumulations along and north of Interstate 40 will be in the two-to-five inch range Saturday night into Sunday morning, with locally higher amounts above 3,500 ft. Elsewhere, the NWS said, one-to-three inches of snow are possible.

"The snow will be heavy enough to cause scattered to numerous travel issues across the region late Saturday into early Sunday," the NWS said in the special weather statement. "Temperatures should warm enough on Sunday to alleviate most travel issues by Sunday afternoon."

Additionally, the NWS said in the special weather statement that "much colder temperatures" are in store for next week, with morning lows in the 20s most mornings.

In a weather impact briefing Thursday afternoon, the NWS said that snowfall will begin across Scott County between 5 p.m. and 11 p.m. Saturday, and will end between 4 a.m. and 8 a.m. Sunday morning.