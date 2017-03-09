HUNTSVILLE — One woman sleeping inside a car as she waited for her boyfriend, and another woman showing up to search for her husband. That was the start of a major meth distribution ring disruption Wednesday, March 8.

A total of nine people were arrested after what started with officers stopping to check on a woman who appeared to be asleep inside a vehicle parked outside a residence, according to reports filed by the Scott County Sheriff's Department.

Drug agent Kris Lewallen and criminal interdiction officer Keith Hawkins initiated the bust after stopping to check on a woman who appeared to be asleep inside a vehicle outside a residence owned by Junior Byrge.

