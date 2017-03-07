HUNTSVILLE — Scott County may not have to return a $350,000 home rehabilitation grant, after all.

It was believed that the county would have to return its $350,000 H.O.M.E. grant after declining a state recommendation to opt into Tennessee’s building codes program for residential construction. However, there may be a couple of options available.

Mitch Loomis, a grant-writer employed by the East Tennessee Development District, informed Scott County Commission Monday evening that legislation may be in the works to assist Scott County and other counties in a similar predicament, allowing the home rehabilitation grant funding to be utilized even if those counties have not opted into the state’s codes program.

