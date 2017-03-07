Oneida is in the market for a new high school boys basketball coach, director of schools Dr. Jeanny Hatfield confirmed last week.

Hatfield said a search was to have begun Monday for a replacement for Zach Smith, following his three-year stint as the school’s head coach.

This year’s team finished fifth in District 4-A, earning its highest finish in three seasons, and played eventual district champion Jellico to the wire before ending its season in the district quarterfinals.

Smith is a former player at Oneida who replaced Rusty Yaden prior to the start of the 2014-2015 season. He had previously served as an assistant on Yaden’s staff.

Hatfield said the school was opening its search to all interested applicants, and was forming a committee to assist with the process. She said the committee would consist of both inside and outside personnel, and would focus on academics and instruction as well as coaching ability.

IH Staff
