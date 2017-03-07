Oneida is in the market for a new high school boys basketball coach, director of schools Dr. Jeanny Hatfield confirmed last week.

Hatfield said a search was to have begun Monday for a replacement for Zach Smith, following his three-year stint as the school’s head coach.

This year’s team finished fifth in District 4-A, earning its highest finish in three seasons, and played eventual district champion Jellico to the wire before ending its season in the district quarterfinals.

Smith is a former player at Oneida who replaced Rusty Yaden prior to the start of the 2014-2015 season. He had previously served as an assistant on Yaden’s staff.

Hatfield said the school was opening its search to all interested applicants, and was forming a committee to assist with the process. She said the committee would consist of both inside and outside personnel, and would focus on academics and instruction as well as coaching ability.