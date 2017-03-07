The Oneida Special School District will not renew its contract for janitorial services with GCA Services Group.

That was the decision of the school district’s board of education at its March meeting Thursday evening. The board opted not to renew its years-long contract with the company, which contracts janitorial services by hiring local workers.

The Cleveland, Oh.-based company maintains regional offices in Knoxville and is one of the nation’s largest janitorial contracting firms for educational facilities. According to its website, GCA serves more than 3,000 schools in over 230 school districts across the nation.

Instead of renewing the school district’s contract with GCA, the board of education voted to request bids for janitorial services.

That was one of two bid notices the board approved, with the second being bids for a wired and wireless network.

In other business Thursday, seven different fundraising activities were approved, all of them unanimously. Among them were a t-shirt sale for the high school boys soccer team, sign advertisements for the high school baseball team, t-shirt and blanket sales for the middle school softball team, and three fundraisers for the high school softball team — t-shirts, barbecue dinners and a yard sale. Finally, the board approved a Rada cutlery sale for the middle school cheerleading squad.

Also at Thursday’s meeting, the board approved eight revised board policies on first reading, including policies regarding extracurricular activities, special programs, alternative credit options, special education, the use of cell phones, community use of school facilities, facilities planning and scheduling and routing.

Ten other revised board policies were approved on second and final reading, including school district records, emergency preparedness plan, use of the internet, parent and family involvement, graduation requirements, graduation activities, religious content of courses, school admissions, discipline procedures and student wellness.

The final action by the board before adjournment was a vote of approval to move the April board meeting from April 6 to April 13 to accommodate spring break.

Several Starfish Award winners were announced during Thursday’s meeting, including Leslie Boyatt, Frank Carrol, Damian Ellis and Ruth Collins at the elementary school, Peggy West and Tammy Chambers at the middle school, and Shawn West and Paul Lowe at the high school. Zacch Brown was given the award at the central office.