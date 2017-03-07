HUNTSVILLE — A man accused of dealing narcotics is in jail after allegedly sending Facebook messages to set up a drug buy.
Charles Allen Greene Jr., 33, of Huntsville, was arrested Sunday and charged with criminal conspiracy to sell a Schedule II controlled substance.
According to an arrest warrant filed by Scott County Sheriff’s Department K-9 deputy Daniel Garrett, the arrest was the result of an investigation that was initiated by the arrests of three other suspects.To continue reading, please subscribe to the Independent Herald. If you are already a subscriber, email subscriptions@ihoneida.com with the name and address to which your newspaper is mailed to receive login credentials. If you are a subscriber who is logged in and believe you are seeing this message in error, please email subscriptions@ihoneida.com or call 423-569-6343.
The complete story can be found in the March 9, 2017 print edition of the Independent Herald.