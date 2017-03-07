HUNTSVILLE — A man accused of dealing narcotics is in jail after allegedly sending Facebook messages to set up a drug buy.

Charles Allen Greene Jr., 33, of Huntsville, was arrested Sunday and charged with criminal conspiracy to sell a Schedule II controlled substance.

According to an arrest warrant filed by Scott County Sheriff’s Department K-9 deputy Daniel Garrett, the arrest was the result of an investigation that was initiated by the arrests of three other suspects.

To continue reading, please subscribe to the Independent Herald . If you are already a subscriber, email subscriptions@ihoneida.com with the name and address to which your newspaper is mailed to receive login credentials. If you are a subscriber who is logged in and believe you are seeing this message in error, please email subscriptions@ihoneida.com or call 423-569-6343.

The complete story can be found in the March 9, 2017 print edition of the Independent Herald.