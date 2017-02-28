HUNTSVILLE — Two years, nearly to the day, after a Helenwood man managed to avoid arrest on charges that he assaulted and falsely imprisoned his girlfriend, he was arrested Friday following a similar incident.

That was one of two unrelated cases worked by both the Scott County Sheriff's Department and Oneida Police Department in the past week involving arrests of men accused of domestic abuse.

Brandon Mark West, 42, of Helenwood Loop Road in Helenwood, was arrested Friday afternoon on a single charge of aggravated assault.

According to a warrant filed by Sheriff's Department domestic violence officer Michelle Sexton, West was arrested after a domestic dispute involving his girlfriend at a home on Ida Bell Lane in Huntsville.

Allegedly, the woman told Sexton that the couple had been arguing for two days, and that it had become physical in the kitchen of her apartment. She alleged that West choked her, grabbed her shirt and pushed her into a door. When she tried to flee, she alleged, West shoved her to the floor, causing her to strike her head on a coffee table.

Allegedly, West put his knee into the woman's chest and began strangling her. She told Sexton that she "began to get tunnel vision and experience tingling in her extremities," and was struggling to breathe, until she was able to grab her child's miniature baseball bat and hit West with it.

The woman ran to a neighbor's home to phone 911.

West was wanted on a series of charges from Feb. 23, 2015, including false imprisonment, domestic assault by strangulation, child abuse and reckless endangerment.

According to those two-year-old warrants, filed by Sheriff's Department deputy Daniel Garrett, the same victim told authorities that she was driving on Helenwood Loop Road with her 12-year-old son and West, when West attempted to grab the steering wheel as the couple argued.

Allegedly, the girlfriend's son attempted to use a cell phone to call 911 for help, but West forcefully took the phone from him.

The boy was able to escape the vehicle as it slowed near a residence, running into the home to summon help. In the meatime, the warrant alleged, West grabbed his girlfriend by the throat as she attempted to escape the vehicle, choking her and telling her that he was going to kill both her and her son.

The woman was able to escape, and West fled on foot before officers arrived on the scene.

In a separate case earlier this week, an Oneida man was arrested on accusations of domestic violence.

John C. Coffey, 38, of Point Avenue in Oneida, was charged with assault, false imprisonment, vandalism and possession of drug paraphernalia.

According to a warrant filed by Oneida Police Department Sgt. Brett Bond, he was summoned to a domestic disturbance shortly before dawn Monday morning. There, he allegedly found Coffey and Coffey's ex-girlfriend outside the home. The woman, described in the warrant as "crying and nearly hysterical," told Bond that she had arrived to pick up her belongings from Coffey's residence, but Coffey prevented her from doing so.

As an argument progressed, the warrant alleged, it became physical, with Coffey striking the woman with his hands and striking the windshield of her car, causing it to shatter.

As he was being taken into arrest, Coffey was allegedly discovered to have two syringes inside a bandana in his sock.