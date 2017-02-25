TELLICO PLAINS, Tenn. — Sidney Dishman scored 13 points, Baylee Thomas added 11, and Oneida broke open a tight game in the fourth quarter here Friday, upsetting Tellico Plains with a 43-35 win to advance to the Region 2-A semifinals.

Oneida, which entered Friday's game as the No. 3 seed in District 4, broke a tie game by out-scoring District 3's No. 2 seed by eight in the final period. The Lady Indians led by as much as 10 points before the Bears scored late.

Dishman scored 10 of her points in the final period, as the Lady Indians took control of what was otherwise a low-scoring game. The senior had a pair of key 3-point shots, helping Oneida turn a tie game into a seven-point lead.

Oneida led 4-1 midway through the first quarter of a defensive slugfest that was evident from the outset. But each time the Lady Indians managed to open a lead, Tellico Plains would battle back.

The two teams battled to a 16-16 tie at halftime.

Oneida took a six-point to the fourth quarter, after out-scoring Tellico Plains 10-4 in the third quarter. Thomas scored five in the third, including a 3-point shot, to help Oneida build the lead.

But the Bears again battled back in the fourth, eventually cutting the lead to just two.

That was when the Lady Indians took control for good, going on a run to open the seven-point lead. Raven Wright knocked down a key 3-point shot late to give Oneida its biggest lead of the game, at 10.

Oneida advanced to the semifinals of the regionals, and will face Wartburg at 7:30 p.m. Monday at Harriman High School. The Bulldogs are the No. 1 seed from District 4 and defeated Greenback — District 3's No. 4 seed — in Friday's quarterfinal, 59-31. The Lady Indians defeated the Bulldogs twice during the regular season, coming back from a 22-point second half deficit at Wartburg in the final week of the regular season.

The winner of Monday's game will advance to the substate, as well as the regional championship game. The other semifinal will be played between a pair of District 3 teams, Meigs County and Grace Christian.

ONEIDA (43): Dishman 13, B. Thomas 11, Bertram 7, Wright 6, Boyatt 2, Brooks 2, Lowe 2.

TELLICO PLAINS (35): Russell 16, Yearwood 10, Cain 5, Kirkpatrick 2, Peason 2.