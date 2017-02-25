GATLINBURG — Gatlinburg-Pittman entered Friday's Region 2-AA quarterfinal having lost just one of its past 19 games.

Against Scott High, the homestanding Highlanders showed why, jumping to a commanding lead in the first quarter and never looking back en route to a 72-21 win.

Rylie Patterson scored 23 points to lead three Gatlinburg players in double figures, and GP jumped to a 22-4 lead after the first quarter.

Gatlinburg did not let up in the second quarter, out-scoring Scott 24-7 to build a 46-11 halftime lead.

Patterson scored 15 first half points, while Ivy Bales scored 10 in the first half and Qua Hines added eight first half points.

Scott saw Abbey Overton score five in the first half.

The Lady Highlanders' best quarter was the third, as McKayla Babb knocked down a 3-point shot and Grace Sexton scored three more. But Patterson continued to play well for Gatlinburg, scoring six more points in the third quarter.

The loss ended the Lady Highlanders' season. It was the final game for several seniors, including Overton, Savannah York and Macayla Newport, who missed the postseason with a knee injury.

SCOTT (21): Overton 7, Sexton 5, M. Babb 3, Myers 3, Young 2, Chaney 1.

GATLINBURG (72): Patterson 23, I. Bales 14, Hines 10, L. Bales 8, Henry 6, Miller 5, Powers 2, Moore 2, McDowell 2.