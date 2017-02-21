HUNTSVILLE — Three Scott County men have been sentenced to prison after violating the terms of their probation, the office of 8th Judicial District Attorney General Jared Effler announced last week.

Robert D. Jeffers, Thomas E. Bedford and Jamie Brown were each sentenced to prison to serve their respective sentences after having their probation revoked by Scott County Criminal Court Judge Shayne Sexton, the D.A.'s office said in a press release.

Jeffers will serve a three-year sentence for promotion of methamphetamine manufacture and initiating the process to manufacture meth, Bedford will serve a four-year sentence for forgery, and Brown will serve a two-year sentence for violation of the sexual offender registration law.

