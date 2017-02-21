NASHVILLE — More than five years after a Scott County teen was killed in a two-vehicle accident on U.S. Hwy. 27 just south of Oneida, state lawmakers are considering legislation in her namesake that would provide a permanent memorial for victims of fatal accidents involving alcohol-impaired drivers.

Shadow "Shada" Lowe, 18, was one of two Scott Countians killed in an Oct. 9, 2011 head-on collision on U.S. Hwy. 27 near the Galloway Drive intersection south of Oneida. The driver of the other vehicle, Gregory Brian Sexton, 27, was also killed in the crash.

