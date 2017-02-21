Efforts to repair the historic O&W Bridge will commence Monday, March 6, and will take approximately three weeks to complete. This project is funded by the State of Tennessee, Scott County, and an anonymous donor, and work is being performed by the Scott County Road Department.

For resource protection and visitor safety, the road area near the bridge will be closed to all vehicular and recreational activity during the construction period.

The O&W Bridge is one of the few of its kind remaining in the United States. It is a Whipple through truss bridge that was originally constructed in the 1880s. It was later dismantled and, between 1913 and 1915, reassembled by the Nashville Bridge Company to bridge the Big South Fork River along the Oneida & Western Railroad and was used as a railroad bridge until 1954.

The bridge is now used for recreational purposes within Big South Fork National River and Recreation Area.