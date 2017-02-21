An Oneida couple have been charged with child abuse after a two-year-old boy was allegedly beaten for peeing on the floor of the couple’s residence.

According to warrants filed by Oneida Police Department investigator Dustin Burke, Gregory M. Woodward, 37, of Helenwood, was charged with child abuse for striking the child, while his girlfriend, Jodi M. King, 25, of Oneida, was charged with child abuse for failure to protect the child.

The complete story can be found in the Feb. 23, 2017 print edition of the Independent Herald.