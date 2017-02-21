HUNTSVILLE — A total of three men are facing drug- and theft-related charges stemming from an investigation into the alleged theft of a Kawasaki ATV and dirt bike from a residence in Robbins.

According to reports filed by the Scott County Sheriff’s Department, two men were charged in connection with the theft, while one of those men and another suspect were also charged with drug-related offenses.

Arvil L. Lloyd, 19, and Adam Barnes, age not given, were charged with felony theft as a result of the incident, which allegedly took place on Feb. 1, according to a report filed by the Sheriff’s Department.

To continue reading, please subscribe to the Independent Herald . If you are already a subscriber, email subscriptions@ihoneida.com with the name and address to which your newspaper is mailed to receive login credentials. If you are a subscriber who is logged in and believe you are seeing this message in error, please email subscriptions@ihoneida.com or call 423-569-6343.

The complete story can be found in the Feb. 23, 2017 print edition of the Independent Herald.