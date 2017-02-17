ALCOA, Tenn. — For the second time this season, District 4-AA's top team found itself in a dogfight with visiting Scott High on Friday, as the Tornadoes needed all 32 minutes to pull off a 46-43 win over the upset-minded Lady Highlanders.

Hannah Myers had a sizzling start for the Lady Highlanders, hitting four 3-pointers and scoring 14 points in the first quarter alone, as Scott jumped to a 16-9 lead over the Tornadoes.

The Lady Highlanders would eventually build the lead to 11 points in the second quarter, before Alcoa slowly began whittling away at the lead.

Alcoa took the lead for good in the third quarter, but was never quite able to put the game away, as Scott kept it close until the final horn.

The Lady Highlanders used the free throw line to their advantage in the second quarter. Grace Sexton, who finished with 14 points, hit a timely 3-point shot, and Scott knocked down five of six free throw attempts, as the lead widened to 22-11. But Alcoa went on a 10-4 run to end the first half, closing the gap to just five points at the intermission, 26-21.

Journey Babb hit a big 3-point shot in the third quarter to help Scott widen the lead, and Sexton added a 3-pointer as part of seven points in the third quarter, but Alcoa's Destiny Haworth added seven of her own, as the Tornadoes out-scored the Lady Highlanders 16-10 to take a one-point lead to the final period.

Myers, who led Scott with 18 points, hit a couple of big buckets in the final period, but the free throw line ultimately doomed the Lady Highlanders. Scott shot just three of seven from the line in the final period, once missing the front-end of a one-and-one opportunity, which allowed Alcoa to pull out the narrow victory.

The Tornadoes were five of seven from the line in the fourth.

With the win, Alcoa advanced to Tuesday's championship game on its home floor, where it will face Kingston. The Lady Highlanders will face CAK at 6 p.m. in a consolation game on Monday.

SCOTT (43): Myers 18, Sexton 14, J. Babb 7, Stanley 2, York 1, Ellis 1.

ALCOA (46): Haworth 19, McClurg 12, Hicks 6, Bean 6, Anthony 2, Beaty 1.