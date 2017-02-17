ALCOA, Tenn. — Never close. No mercy.

Those were perhaps the only ways to describe Friday's District 4-AA semifinal here, where Catholic jumped to a big lead early and never took its foot off the gas in an 88-40 win over Scott High.

The Irish jumped to a 24-10 lead in the first quarter behind nine points from Chase Kuerschen, who finished with 19. And although they were up 47-18 at the half, Catholic continued to keep its foot on the throttle in the second half, out-scoring the Highlanders 23-11 in the third quarter to build the lead to 70-29, then continuing to play its starters as the fourth quarter began to widen the lead even more.

Caleb Ball had six points in the first quarter, on his way to a team-high 13, but it was far from enough on a night when Catholic was firing on all cylinders.

Billy Hall scored all five of his points in the second quarter, along with Ball's second 3-pointer of the night, but with Brock Jancek scoring eight points and two other players scoring six for Catholic, it was again not enough, as the lead continued to widen.

Logan Goodman scored six of his eight points in the third quarter, but Jancek countered with 10 points, as the Irish grew the lead to 41 points as the fourth quarter began.

There, Jackson Rowan hit a pair of 3-point shots to set the pace, as Catholic continued to pull away.

The Highlanders will play in District 4-AA's consolation game at 7:30 p.m. Monday.

SCOTT (40): Ball 13, Goodman 8, Hall 5, Russ 3, Tucker 3, Williams 3, Chambers 3, Terry 2.

CATHOLIC (88): Jancek 25, Keuschen 19, Smith 16, Rowan 9, Sompayrac 7, Anderson 4, MacDonald 4, Reeder 2, Scott 2.