ALCOA, Tenn. — Scott fell behind early, but took complete control in the second half of Thursday's District 4-AA first round game against Kingston, defeating the Yellow Jackets 60-46 to keep its season alive.

The Highlanders, who had split with Kingston in the regular season, dominated the second half of Thursday's game to earn their second consecutive win against their biggest rival.

Caleb Ball scored 21 points and Billy Hall added 17 as the Highlanders earned themselves at least three more games, including an opportunity to play their way into the district championship game on Friday.

Ball had the hot hand early for the Highlanders, hitting three first quarter 3-point shots to keep Scott in a game that could have gotten out of control in a hurry. Despite Ball's nine points, the Highlanders fell behind 18-14 in that opening period.

The second half saw Kingston continue to clamp down on the Highlanders, holding Hall — Scott's leading scorer — in check and daring the Highlanders to beat them another way. Ball continued to respond, scoring just enough — five points — to keep the Highlanders within striking distance.

Still, Kingston led 32-23 at the half.

The second half was a completely different story. After giving up 32 points in the first half, Scott allowed just 14 points in the second half. After scoring 23 points in the first half, Scott exploded for 37 in the second half, beginning their comeback as soon as the third period began.

In the first half, points were hard to come by for anyone other than Ball and Hall. A first quarter bucket by JoBen Terry and a second quarter shot by Logan Goodman were the only points for any Highlander other than the two leading scorers.

In the third quarter, though, Terry, Goodman and Mason Tucker all got in on the scoring action. Tucker knocked down two crucial shots as the Highlanders out-scored the Yellow Jackets 16-8 to cut the deficit to one point as the fourth quarter began.

The final period was all Scott High, as the Highlanders grabbed the lead and then forced Kingston to foul in an effort to catch up.

Hall had eight of his 17 in the final period, while Ball was three-of-four from the free throw line in the final eight minutes, as the Highlanders went on a 21-6 run to pull out the win.

Meanwhile, Scott's defense limited Kingston to just two made field goals in the final eight minutes of the game, and just five in the entire second half.

Terry had five points in the fourth quarter, while Kadon Babb hit a key 3-point shot.

Scott won despite shooting just eight of 16 from the free throw line in the final period.

The Highlanders will face top-seeded Knox Catholic on Friday at Alcoa. Tipoff is set for 6 p.m. With Thursday's win, the Highlanders have earned a spot in the Region 2-AA tournament.

SCOTT (60): Ball 21, Hall 17, Terry 9, Tucker 6, Goodman 4, Babb 3.

KINGSTON (46): Clark 13, Borum 11, Reynolds 7, Thurman 6, Spelman 5, Hardin 4.