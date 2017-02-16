ALCOA, Tenn. — It was nick-and-tuck until it mattered most, and then the Lady Highlanders took control.

Scott High came from behind in the second half of Thursday's District 4-AA first round game against Knox Catholic here, out-scoring the Irish 16-9 in the fourth quarter to pull out a 50-44 win that allowed the Lady Highlanders to advance to the district semifinals and earn a berth in the Region 2-AA tournament.

The Lady Highlanders scored more points in the fourth quarter than in any other, and limited the Irish to fewer points in the fourth quarter than in any other, as they pulled out the victory.

The two teams had split in the regular season, with each winning on their home court. In Thursday's rubber match, the Highlanders made good use of the free throw line to pull out the win.

Scott did not shoot its free throws particularly well. But the Lady Highlanders got to the line enough to overcome the abnormal shooting night. Scott connected on 14 of 31 free throws. The Irish were nine of 18 from the line.

In the fourth quarter, when it mattered most, the Lady Highlanders got to the line 16 times. And while they connected on only seven of those attempts, they used a stifling defense to limit the Irish to three made field goals in the final period.

Journey Babb finished with 15 points, scoring seven in the fourth quarter as the Lady Highlanders went on their run to put the game away. Hannah Myers finished with 10 points.

The Irish outscored the Lady Highlanders 11-10 in the first quarter, a score that was duplicated in the second quarter as the Irish opened a 22-20 halftime lead.

The Lady Highlanders out-scored Catholic 14-13 in the third quarter, thanks to a pair of buckets by Myers and 3-point shots by Babb and Kyra Stanley.

Scott will face tournament host and top-seeded Alcoa on Friday at 4:30 p.m.

SCOTT (50): J. Babb 15, Myers 10, Sexton 7, Stanley 7, Chaney 4, York 4, Overton 3.

CATHOLIC (44): DeBeer 12, Iverson 9, Southell 7, Story 7, Hart 5, Pichiarelle 4.