HUNTSVILLE — Scott High quarterback Billy Hall has committed to Reinhardt University.

The Highlander senior made the announcement via Twitter Monday evening. "Blessed to say that I have officially committed to Reinhardt for football," Hall tweeted. "Thank God for another 4 years!"

In Waleska, Ga., Hall will join one of the nation's top NAIA football programs. The Eagles finished the regular season 10-0 in 2016, advancing to the semifinals of the NAIA championship series before eventually falling to Saint Francis — which went on to win the national championship — by a score of 42-24. Reinhardt finished the season with a record of 13-1.

Hall will join the first recruiting class of new Reinhardt head coach James Miller. Miller was promoted to head coach from his position of recruiting coordinator and offensive line coach. He replaces Drew Cronic, who left after two seasons and a 22-3 record to take a job as offensive coordinator at Furman.

At Scott High, Hall was part of a record-breaking senior class that set the school's high-water mark for career wins. A two-year starter at quarterback, Hall followed in his father's footsteps. Bill Hall, Scott County's director of schools, was the Highlanders' starting quarterback under head coach Jack Diggs from 1979 to 1981. The Halls are just the second father-son duo to each start at quarterback in the school's history. The first were Trinity Baptist Church pastor Dilbert Terry and his son Josh Terry. The younger Terry currently serves as an assistant coach on the Highlander staff, and his brother, JoBen Terry, was a record-breaking receiver on the end of many of Hall's passes.