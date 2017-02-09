WARTBURG — Wartburg Central High School will once again be the site of the 2017 District 4-A basketball tournament, although first round games will be played at the higher-seeded school.

After the satellite quarterfinals, the semifinals and championship games will move to Wartburg, beginning Friday, Feb. 17.

Oneida's Lady Indians will be the top seed on the girls' side of the bracket. Featuring the district's top scoring tandem in seniors Sidney Dishman and Baylee Thomas, the latter of whom was the district's co-player of the year, the Lady Indians will be favored to advance to the district championship game for a fifth consecutive season.

On the boys' side, either Wartburg or Oakdale will be the top seed. Those two teams will play Friday to close out the regular season, each having lost just one game in league play thus far.

As the top seed, Oneida's Lady Indians will have a first round bye, and will play in the semifinals on Friday, Feb. 17, at 6:30 p.m.

The second seed on the girls' side of the bracket will be Wartburg. The Bulldogs lost only two regular season district games, both to Oneida. They will host No. 7 Oakdale in a first round game on Tuesday at 7 p.m. The Eagles tied with Jellico for the No. 6 slot, but lost a coin toss.

The Blue Devils will travel to Coalfield at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, to face the district's third-seeded team in the Yellow Jackets. Coalfield features the district's co-player of the year in Kaylea Foster.

No. 4 Oliver Springs and No. 5 Sunbright will play a first round game on Wednesday, Feb. 15, at 7 p.m. That game was pushed back one day because the Bobcats are not being allowed to play or practice this week due to a Roane County School System policy banning extra-curricular activities while schools are closed for sickness. As a result, Oliver Springs' regular season finale against Oneida, originally scheduled for Friday, is being pushed back to Monday.

The winner of that Oliver Springs-Sunbright game on Wednesday will face Oneida in Friday's semifinal game at Wartburg. The other semifinal game will feature the winners of Tuesday's games between Wartburg-Oakdale and Coalfield-Jellico.

The girls' consolation game will be at 6:30 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 20, while the championship game will be at 8 p.m.

On the boys' side of the bracket, Oneida will be either the No. 5 or the No. 6 seed, depending on the outcome of the Indians' game against Oliver Springs on Monday. Either way, Oneida will travel in the district quarterfinals on Thursday, Feb. 16.

The winner of the Wartburg-Oakdale game will receive a first round bye as the top seed, and will not play until Saturday, Feb. 18, in the semifinals.

The loser of the Wartburg-Oakdale game will be the No. 2 seed, and will host No. 7 Sunbright at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 16.

Coalfield is the No. 3 seed, featuring the district's player of the year in junior Parker McKinney and having the distinction of being the only team to have beaten Wartburg in league play thus far. The Yellow Jackets will host the loser of Monday's Oneida-Oliver Springs game at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 16. If it is Oneida, it will mark the third consecutive season the Indians have traveled to Coalfield for a first round district tournament game.

The district's No. 4 seed is Jellico, which will host the winner of the Oneida-Oliver Springs game on Thursday, Feb. 16, at 7 p.m.

Saturday's semifinals will feature the Wartburg-Oakdale winner against the winner of the Jellico-Oneida or Jellico-Oliver Springs first round game at 6:30 p.m. At 8 p.m., the winners of the other two first round games will square off.

The consolation game for the boys is at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 21, while the championship game is 8 p.m.

Having received a first round bye in the district, Oneida's Lady Indians have already punched their ticket to the Region 2-A tournament, which will be played at Harriman. If the Lady Indians win on Friday, they will host a regional quarterfinal game.

Further information about the District 4-AA tournament, which will include Scott High, will not be known until the district's coaches meet on Monday. However, both the Highlanders and Lady Highlanders will play in the No. 4 vs. No. 5 first round game, with the boys facing Kingston and the girls facing Knox Catholic. Both teams split with those opponents during the regular season.