HUNTSVILLE — On Nov. 11, 2014, Scott High sophomore Billy Hall saw his first varsity action when the Highlanders hosted York Institute. He attempted just three shots that day, hitting one, and finished with three points.

Fast-forward one year, and Hall started off his junior season with 14 points against The Kings Academy on Nov. 17, 2016. Four nights after that, he scored 21 points in a win over Jellico — at the time a career high — and was well on his way to 1,000 points in his career.

The Highlander senior eclipsed the 1,000-point mark Saturday evening — on senior night, fittingly enough — to join elite company at Scott High School.

While Scott fell to Oakdale, 54-44, Hall finished with a team-high 17 points. entered the game with 985 career points, and scored his 1,000th career point on a shot from the left wing in the fourth quarter.

Hall got close to 1,000 points one night earlier, scoring 22 points as the Highlanders earned a big district win against Kingston, 59-41.

Hall has played in 82 games in his high school career, starting in 71 of them. He is a career 42 percent shooter, and has knocked down a total of 366 field goals — including 71 3-pointers — as the Highlanders hit the final week of his final season.

Hall — the son of Scott County director of schools Bill Hall, who is himself a Scott High alumnus — burst onto the scene as a varsity player in that 2015-2016 season. As the Highlanders won four straight games to start the season, Hall averaged 18 points per game during that stretch.

After scoring 21 points against Jellico during that four-game stretch, Hall went on to score 20 or more points eight more times last season, and has eclipsed 20 points five times this season.

With a career average of 12.2 points per game, Hall has often saved his best for District 4-AA opponents. His career high came in a narrow loss at Alcoa in January 2016, when he scored 33 points. His season high this year came at Kingston last month, when he scored 29.

Hall has consistently shone against what are arguably the Highlanders’ two biggest rivals, Alcoa and Kingston. He scored 22 in Scott’s first game against the Tornadoes last season, and had 25 at Kingston just four days earlier.