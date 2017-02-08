WARTBURG — Perhaps they were showing their counterparts on the Oneida boys' team that they could upstage the guys' Friday night comeback.

Four nights after Oneida's men rallied from 16 points down to beat The Kings Academy, the Lady Indians stormed back from a 22-point second half deficit to defeat Wartburg, 57-54 in overtime, and win the regular season District 4-A championship here Tuesday, Feb. 7.

In the first half of Tuesday's game, little went right for Oneida, as Wartburg stormed to a 29-10 halftime lead and appeared to be on its way to the district's No. 1 seed. The two teams entered the night with one district loss apiece.

It was a nightmarish start for the Lady Indians. Only Baylee Thomas scored in the first quarter, as Wartburg raced to an 11-4 lead. The second quarter was even worse. A pair of buckets by freshman Harley Boyatt and one by Sidney Dishman was not enough for Oneida to keep pace with the Bulldogs' 18 points, as the lead ballooned to 29-10 behind eight second quarter points by Makayla Poland.

Things would get worse still in the early stages of the third quarter, as three free throws by Sydney Kidd pushed the lead to 22 points.

But then things began to flip. Boyatt scored two more buckets, Dishman scored a pair, and fellow senior Emily Brooks scored four points, as the Lady Indians began to claw back into the game.

Still, the Wartburg lead was 14 points as the fourth quarter began, 38-24.

That's when Oneida's senior leaders — Dishman and Thomas — stepped up.

With the Lady Indians applying fierce defensive pressure, Thomas scored nine fourth quarter points and Dishman scored eight. Jace Lowe knocked down a key 3-point shot, Raven Wright hit a timely shot, and Oneida roared back to tie the game at 48, forcing overtime.

In overtime, Thomas and Dishman each scored one more field goal, then the Lady Indians settled back to rely on the free throw line. Brooks hit three of four attempts in the overtime period, while Dishman hit both her attempts, as Oneida pulled away for the 57-54 win.

Oneida finished the game 11 of 17 from the line, while Wartburg was 16 of 26.

The Bulldogs, though, managed just six second half field goals, including overtime, after Oneida tightened down defensively.

After shooting 10 of 12 from the line through the first three quarters, Wartburg was only three of eight from the line in the fourth quarter, and three of six from the line in overtime.

The win not only gave Oneida the top seed and a first round bye in the District 4-A tournament, which begins next week, but gave the Lady Indians an automatic bid to the Region 2-A tournament, which will be held in Harriman the following week.

ONEIDA (57): Dishman 18, B. Thomas 17, Brooks 9, Boyatt 8, Lowe 3, Wright 2.

WARTBURG (54): Poland 16, Holley 11, Kidd 9, Hurtt 7, Armes 7, Masler 2, Williams 2.