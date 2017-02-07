Scott County Hospital has a new name.

Rennova Health, Inc., announced Monday that the Oneida hospital will be branded Big South Fork Medical Center when it opens later this year.

The naming of the facility follows what Rennova termed a "community involvement campaign," in which the Florida-based firm used Facebook to reach out to the community for name suggestions.

A large number of suggestions were received, with Rennova selecting the five most popular suggestions, narrowing that group to three finalists, and forwarding them to the Scott County Chamber of Commerce for final selection.

"This was truly a community effort," said hospital spokesperson Jennifer Sircy. "We want to thank everyone who participated on Facebook to offer many great ideas."

Rennova purchased the hospital property from Pioneer Health Services in an acquisition that was finalized last month. Pioneer acquired the hospital from Scott County in 2012, but filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection last year and closed the hospital in July.

Tony Taylor, who oversaw day-to-day operation of the hospital during Pioneer's tenure and is being retained by Rennova as the facility's CEO, applauded the approach to allowing the community to have input in the naming process.

"I have been a part of this community for over three years now and it's encouraging that the new owner for this hospital wanted the community to take lead in naming it," Taylor said. "This shows early on their intention to support us."

Taylor said the new name "represents our market very positively." Rennova had previously expressed a desire to brand the facility as a regional hospital. While there are hospitals in Jamestown and LaFollette, both of which are owned by Knoxville-based Tennova, there is no hospital in either McCreary County or Morgan County.

With the naming of the facility complete and a management team in place, the hospital is forging ahead with the process of reopening the facility.

Sircy said Monday that there are "several announcements still to be made" as that process develops. While an exact date for reopening the facility is uncertain, she said that the hospital expects to begin receiving job applications on March 1 and will soon announce a web portal for an online application process.