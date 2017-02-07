HUNTSVILLE — If one county commissioner has his way, Scott County will soon reinitiate an effort to find a tenant for the historic Scott County Jail.

Fourth District County Commissioner Rick Russ, who chairs County Commission’s Building & Grounds Committee, on Monday urged his fellow commissioners to consider issuing a request for proposals (RFPs) from parties interested in purchasing or leasing the historic structure.

County Commission last considered selling the facility in 2012, ultimately rejecting an offer from the only suitor.

