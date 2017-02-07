HUNTSVILLE — After months of discussion, a proposal to end Scott County's opt-out of statewide building codes was unceremoniously rejected Monday, with a committee's decision to take no action on the issue.

Scott County Commission’s Community Development Committee declined to act on the issue of building codes, after the committee’s chairman suggested moving on.

“At this time, it would be my suggestion to not act on it and just leave it alone,” said Robin Newman, the 6th District county commissioner who chairs the committee. “At this point, I just don’t see the need to move further with it.”

