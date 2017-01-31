Verlin Ray Cross, 79, of Robbins, passed away January 20, 2017, at Methodist Medical Center in Oak Ridge, surrounded by his family.

Born in Scott County, June 2, 1937, he was preceded in death by his parents, Avie and Rozella Allen Cross; daughter, Debra Lowe; grandson, Jonathan Lewallen; great-grandchildren, Braydon Shown and Zachariah Shown; sisters, Shirley Yawn, and Dinah Lewallen; and brother, Jay Cleadon Cross.

He was a member of Black Creek Crossroads Baptist Church.

He is survived by his wife of 57 years, Edna Bowling Cross of Robbins; sons: Tim (Merietta) Lewallen of Oneida, and Kenneth (Ruby) Cross and Bobby Cross, both of Robbins; 15 grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; siblings: Merita (Dennis) Brady of Eatonton, Ga., Marie (Robert) Hughett and Richard Cross, both of Robbins, and Junior (Pam) Cross and Curtis (Nelda) Cross, both of Lake Wales, Fla.; and several nieces, nephews and many other relatives.

Funeral service was conducted January 25, at Black Creek Crossroads Baptist Church with Bro. Ed Sieber and Bro. Jerry Byrge officiating. Music was provided by Bro. Ed Sieber, Sister Susan Braden, and Black Creek Crossroads choir. Interment followed at Black Creek Crossroads Cemetery.

Arrangements by West-Murley Funeral Home.