WHITLEY CITY — A 25-year-old Huntsville man is facing charges in connection with a homicide that occurred in McCreary County last week.

Kenneth L. Mullins, 25, of Huntsville, has been arrested in connection with the death of Gary L. Roberts, 40, of Pine Knot.

Mullins was taken into custody by Oneida Police Department officers on Thursday, one day after Roberts' body was discovered near his home.

To continue reading, please subscribe to the Independent Herald . If you are already a subscriber, email subscriptions@ihoneida.com with the name and address to which your newspaper is mailed to receive login credentials. If you are a subscriber who is logged in and believe you are seeing this message in error, please email subscriptions@ihoneida.com or call 423-569-6343.

The complete story can be found in the February 2, 2017 print edition of the Independent Herald.