A Robbins woman is facing felony theft charges after being busted in Oneida for the alleged theft of a Uhaul moving van.

Amber N. Garrett, 27, of Water Tank Road in Robbins, was arrested Saturday by Oneida Police Department investigator Dustin Burke, after being stopped while driving the allegedly stolen van.

According to a warrant filed by Burke, he was "investigating possible suspicious activities involving a 2016 Uhaul van and the defendant driving it." While the warrant did not detail what raised Burke's suspicion, it stated that a check with Uhaul revealed that the van had been reported stolen in December 2016.

