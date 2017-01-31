Loretta H. Duncan, 82, of Helenwood, passed away January 26, 2017, at Oneida Nursing & Rehab Center in Oneida.

Born December 1, 1934, she was preceded in death by her parents, Donald and Virginia Nickley Abbott; husband, Ernest “Pret” Duncan; brothers: Donald, Thomas and Charles Abbott; sister, Ida Biggs; and in-laws: Leland and Helen Duncan, Arnold and Orangie Duncan, Lois Duncan, Jack Vineyard and Cathy Abbott.

She is survived by her sisters: Barbara Vineyard and Mildred Gill; in-laws: Viola Abbott, Jerry Biggs and Walter Duncan; and several nieces, nephews, and many other relatives.

Funeral service was conducted January 30, in the chapel of Four Oaks Funeral Home-Huntsville with Bro. Herb Smith and Bro. Wayne Seabolt officiating. Music was provided by Kandi Roberts. Graveside service was conducted January 31, at Peaceful Rose Garden Cemetery.

Arrangements by Four Oaks Funeral Home-Huntsville.