Katherine Sue Crabtree Lowe, 56, of Winfield, passed away January 25, 2017, at her home.

Born in Scott County, May 17, 1960, she was preceded in death by her husband, Marshall Lowe; grandparents: Marley and Mae Jeffers and Ewell and Minervia Crabtree; and sister, Francis (Finley) Harness.

She is survived by her parents, J. H. and Judy Jeffers Crabtree; children: Wanda (Pat) Day, Jennifer Carroll, Zamma Lowe, Gloria (Starlin “Boy”) Bowling and Emily Burchfield; John Burchfield, grandchildren: Anthony Carroll, Nena Carroll, Courtney Day, Jonathan Bowling and Abygale Overton; brother, James “Buddy” (Joyce) Crabtree; sister, Margaret Crabtree; and several nieces, nephews and many other relatives.

Funeral service was conducted January 28, in the chapel of Four Oaks Funeral Home-Oneida with Bro. Troy Burchfield and Bro. Don Hughett officiating. Music was provided by the Adkins Family. Interment followed at Smokey Creek Cemetery.

Arrangements by Four Oaks Funeral Home-Oneida.