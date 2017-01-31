Jann Kelley, 79, of Oneida, passed away January 22, 2017, at Huntsville Manor Nursing & Rehab Facility in Huntsville.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Wiley and Ivory Ison Hamlin.

She is survived by her son, Kelly (Christina) Brooks of Oneida; grandchildren, Jessica Brooks of Knoxville, and Karri (Newell) Armstrong of Oneida; great-grandsons: Kaden, Phoenix, and Declan; sister, Lafern Melton of Lima, Ohio; brother, Walker Hamlin of Lima, Ohio; and many other relatives.

Her wish was cremation.

Arrangements by West-Murley Funeral Home.