A private investigator who is probing the Christina Bussell disappearance says that leads have been received that could help bring closure to the case.

Joe Brodioi, the Middle Tennessee private investigator who rekindled interest in the case, told the Independent Herald last week that several "good leads" have been received.

"There is healthy interest in this case around Scott County and that is good," Brodioi said. "Most (of the informants) have identified themselves but a couple have sought to remain anonymous, which is no problem, either."

To continue reading, please subscribe to the Independent Herald . If you are already a subscriber, email subscriptions@ihoneida.com with the name and address to which your newspaper is mailed to receive login credentials. If you are a subscriber who is logged in and believe you are seeing this message in error, please email subscriptions@ihoneida.com or call 423-569-6343.

The complete story can be found in the February 2, 2017 print edition of the Independent Herald.