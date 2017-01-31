Chelsie Collier, 81, of Oneida, passed away January 23, 2017, at Tennova of LaFollette in LaFollette.

Born in Scott County, August 2, 1935, she was preceded in death by her parents, Hurstle and Eva Harness; husband, Albert Collier; brothers: Laurence, Ramon, and an infant brother; and sisters, Charlsey and Ida.

She is survived by Janet (Jeff) Claxton; grandchildren; Mikkah Yancey, Wyatt Yancey, Marissa “Sweet Pea” Nelson, Deseray West, Layne Harness, Tanessa Seeber, and Patrick Seeber; sister, Ella Ruth Harness; brother, Roger Lee Harness; nephews and nieces: Aaron (Lanetta) Harness, Thurman Harness, Dustin, Jacob, Jordan, Joshua, Ashley, Trish, and Beverly Berry; special friends, Lanetta Harness and Jaretta Jones; and many other relatives.

Funeral service was conducted January 25, in the chapel of West-Murley Funeral Home with Bro. Don Hughett officiating. Music was provided by Jimmy Byrd. Graveside service was conducted January 26, at Bull Creek Cemetery.

Arrangements by West-Murley Funeral Home.