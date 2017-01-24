Sharon Lou Terry McGuire, 66, of Helenwood, passed away January 20, 2017, at Tennova Medical Center in Powell.

Born in Scott County, March 11, 1950, she was preceded in death by her father, General Floyd Terry; brothers, Bethel Terry and Chuck Terry; and sister, Wanda Smith.

She was a member of Helenwood Baptist Church.

She is survived by her mother, Sylvia Grider Terry; husband, Gary McGuire of Helenwood; daughter, Wendy (Jason) Chambers; grandchildren: Kody C., Kasey C., Kaleb C., Brooke Berger and Lindsay Berger; great-grandchildren, Clayton and Eveleigh; sister, Carol Ann Sizemore; and several nieces, nephews and many other relatives.

The family will receive friends from 6 p.m. until time of funeral service at 8 p.m., Thursday, January 26, in the chapel of Four Oaks Funeral Home-Oneida with Bro. Roger Cecil officiating. Graveside service will be conducted at 10 a.m., Friday, January 27, at Daniel Memorial Cemetery.

Arrangements by Four Oaks Funeral Home-Oneida.