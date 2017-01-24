A 35-year-old Winfield woman was arrested last week and charged with aggravated burglary in connection with a crime she allegedly committed in Oneida more than a year ago.

Amy Creech, 35, of a Roe Lane address in Winfield, was arrested on Tuesday, Jan. 17, and charged in connection with burglarizing a residence on Anderson Street in Oneida on New Year's Day 2016.

Creech had been wanted on an outstanding warrant since April 2016. She was arrested Tuesday by Oneida Police Department investigator Dustin Burke after a vehicle she was driving was stopped for a minor traffic violation.

