Not quite there yet, but getting close.

That is, in a nutshell, the status of the Howard H. Baker Sr. Watershed Lake, which serves as the Town of Oneida's primary water source.

Mike Keeton, the town's water plant operator, said Monday morning that the lake was only "two-to-three feet from capacity." However, that measurement was taken last week, before this weekend's continued inflow, and Keeton said the level had likely risen considerably since water department officials last checked it.

To the untrained eye, the lake is all but full, as a second consecutive month of above-average rainfall quickly raises the level of the once-depleted lake.

