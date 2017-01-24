Melissa (Missy) Lynn Smith, 48 of Oneida, passed away January 17, 2017, at her home.

She was a member of Lighthouse Church of God–Armathwaite; loved all children, and was very passionate about her profession as a teacher’s aide at Burchfield Elementary School.

She is survived by her parents, James and Josephine Phillips; husband, Doug Smith of Oneida; children: Logan (Amanda), Holly (Mark) Sexton and Heather Smith; grandchildren: Victoria, Kiley, Makayla, Brooklyn, Karaliena, Zaygan, Tessleigh, and Zaltana; sister, Monica; brother, Leonard; in-laws: Weltha and Milford Smith, Sheila (John) Johnson and Sheri Elliot; and several nieces, nephews and many other relatives.

Funeral service was conducted January 22, with Bro. Charlie Golden and Bro. Kelvin Young officiating. Graveside service was conducted January 23, at Carson Memorial Park.

Arrangements by West-Murley Funeral Home.