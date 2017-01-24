James Ronald Phillips, 64, of Oneida, passed away January 17, 2017, at home.

Born in Scott County, June 9, 1952, he was preceded in death by his parents, Clyde and Genetta Honeycutt Phillips.

He professed a hope in Christ at an early age.

He is survived by his son, James Anthony Phillips; special friends: Jill Watters, Zora Cotton, Adam and Cindy Daugherty, Jim “Lackey” Laxton, Butch Rowe, Carol Hamblin, Ruthie Mullett, Norma Jean Potter, Paula Bridges, Amy Best, Tommy and Loretta Lloyd and Refeard and Sandy Powell; and many other friends, including his riding buddies.

Funeral service was conducted January 20, in the chapel of Four Oaks Funeral Home-Oneida with Bro. Robert King and Bro. James H. “Jim” Laxton officiating. Music was provided by Steve Lambert, Doris Potter and Gail Seven. Graveside service was conducted January 21, at Troxell Cemetery.

Arrangements by Four Oaks Funeral Home-Oneida.