Seven different people were arrested on drug-related charges in Oneida during a seven-day span from Monday, Jan. 16, to Sunday.
According to warrants filed by Oneida Police Department officers, the department made an average of one drug-related arrest per day inside the city limits during that period, a significant uptick over a normal week in Oneida.
Most of the arrests were for drug possession, while two were for trafficking illegal drugs.
