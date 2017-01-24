WINFIELD — Two children were removed from a home here Monday evening and their parents were arrested for child abuse and neglect and trafficking marijuana, after authorities said the children were living in an "unsanitary" home littered with drugs and filth.

Curtis and Rachael Lowe, ages 29 and 28, were arrested by a team of Scott County Sheriff's Department officers just before 9 p.m. Monday evening, after a raid on their Ross Lane home. Their two children were removed from the home by Tennessee Department of Children's Services investigators, who placed them in the care of a family member.

The investigation started with a traffic stop by Winfield Police Department Chief Steve Trammell and Sheriff's Department deputies Andy Davis and Daniel Garrett. According to a report filed by Sheriff's Department drug agent Kris Lewallen, officers learned from the traffic stop that Curtis Lowe was selling "large quantities of marijuana" in the Winfield area and from his home.

Also, Lewallen wrote, Sheriff Ronnie Phillips had received information that "the home the Lowes were living in was very unclean and had children present while drugs were being sold."

The couple allegedly gave authorities consent to search the home, saying that the only drugs present was "maybe a small joint of marijuana."

However, the search allegedly revealed a large quantity of marijuana, along with unfit living conditions inside the home.

According to the report, Lowe admitted to deputies that he had been selling marijuana and "was just trying to earn extra money."

As the team of officers — which included Lewallen, Garrett and Bill Miller, an Oneida Police Department investigator assigned to the 8th Judicial District Drug Task Force — searched the home, they allegedly found marijuana smoking pipes loaded with fresh marijuana within reach of the children, and a small amount of marijuana on a radio speaker. Next to the bed where the children said they slept, Lewallen wrote, was a bad of methamphetamine.

"The home these children were living in was unsanitary and had no heat," Lewallen wrote. "The walls had holes in them as well as what looked to be feces on them smeared."

Lewallen went on to report that the bedroom carpet was "soaked in dog urine and sticky from dog feces."

Further, Lewallen wrote, "there was hardly any food in the refrigerator but there was beer. The house only had a few lights that worked. The house smelled so strong of feces and urine that it was unhealthy to even breathe."

Both Curtis and Rachael Lowe were charged with child abuse and neglect, while Curtis Lowe was also charged with possession of a Schedule IV controlled substance for resale, possession of methamphetamine, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Bond for Rachael Lowe was set at $15,000. Bond for Curtis Lowe was set at $30,000.