Cheryl Taylor, 66, of Oneida, passed away January 20, 2017, at Cumberland Village in LaFollette.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Curtis and Dorothy Bovard Taylor.

She is survived by her daughter, Telina Jones; siblings: William (Phyllis) Booth, Carolyn Pinkston, James (Joann) Taylor and John (Beth) Taylor; grandchildren: Ricky Grogan, Chelsea Weaver and Celeste Jones; great-grandchildren, Owen and Colt; and several nieces, nephews, great- nieces and nephews; and many other relatives.

Her wish was cremation.

Arrangements by West-Murley Funeral Home.