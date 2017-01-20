Raven Wright did not score after the first quarter of Friday’s game against Coalfield at OHS Gymnasium.

By that point, she had done more than enough damage.

Wright hit three 3-point shots as Oneida busted its game against its old District 4-A rival wide open in the early going and never looked back.

The Lady Indians grabbed a 23-11 first quarter lead en route to a 66-51 win over the Lady Jackets in a game that was perhaps not even as close as the final score might have indicated.

Coalfield, which entered the game just one loss behind Oneida in league play, saw Oneida build a 42-21 halftime lead before calling off the dogs in the second half.

Wright hit three consecutive 3-point shots in the first quarter as the Lady Indians quickly built a double digit lead.

After that, Baylee Thomas took over the Lady Indians’ offensive effort. Thomas finished with 23 points as Oneida cruised to the win.

If there were weaknesses for Oneida, it was on the glass and on the foul count. Coalfield out-rebounded the Lady Indians, 29-28, and managed to get to the line 32 times, hitting 25 of them.

But everything else was all Oneida, as the Lady Indians shots 53 percent in the first half and forced Coalfield into 21 turnovers.

Millie Newport recorded four steals to lead the Lady Indians’ defense, while Emily Brooks continued to play well with seven points and six assists.

Oneida did not shoot as well in the second half, and finished the game with a 41 percent shooting percentage. But the game had already been decided at that point.

The Lady Indians kept Coalfield standout Kaylea Foster in check much of the night, though the Lady Jacket senior finished with 20 points after a big second half.

The win improved Oneida to 6-1 in district play, a half-game ahead of Oliver Springs and Wartburg, each of which are 5-1.

ONEIDA (66): B. Thomas 23, Dishman 9, Wright 9, Boyatt 7, Brooks 7, M. Newport 3, Hutson 2, Buttram 2, Lowe 2, Bertram 2.

COALFIELD (51): Foster 20, Tinker 11, Shannon 9, Seiber 7, Bird 2, Henry 2.