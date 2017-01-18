HUNTSVILLE — Billy Hall scored 26 points, Caleb Ball added 21, and Scott High scored a come-from-behind win against Cumberland Gap here Tuesday, Jan. 17.

The Highlanders started off slow, and trailed by nine points at halftime. But they went on a tear in the second half, outscoring the Panthers 38-16 in the final 16 minutes for the win.

A big part of the comeback effort was Ball, who scored 16 of his points in the second half, matching the scoring output of Cumberland Gap's entire team.

With the Highlanders trailing 37-28 at halftime, they went on a 20-6 run in the third quarter to take the lead for good. Hall scored nine points in the third, including a pair of 3-point shots, as his team built a 48-43 lead.

Hall, who also grabbed 10 rebounds to finish with a double-double, scored 15 first half points to help the Highlanders keep it close, then added 11 in the second half.

Cumberland Gap's Trent Graves finished with 22 points, but 16 of those came in the first half. And the Panthers' Bubba Lake scored all 13 of his points in the first half, as the Scott High defense held the Panthers' top two scorers to just six combined points in the third and fourth quarters.

Ball hit two more 3-pointers in the fourth quarter, while Hall added seven fourth quarter points, helping the Highlanders pull away.

SCOTT (66): Hall 26, Ball 21, Goodman 7, Tucker 6, Hembree 3, Chambers 2, Byrge 1.

CUMBERLAND GAP (53): Graves 22, Lake 13, Bullins 8, England 6, Jackson 2, Griffith 2.