HUNTSVILLE — Playing with a depleted roster that has required them to call up players from the JV squad to fill varsity spots proved to be too much of an obstacle for Scott's Lady Highlanders to overcome Tuesday, Jan. 17, despite a red-hot start by Journey Babb.

Scott jumped to an eight-point lead against Cumberland Gap, but sputtered in the second half, falling 56-48.

Babb hit a couple of first quarter 3-point shots and scored 11 points in the opening stanza, as the Lady Highlanders battled the Panthers to a 15-15 tie.

The second quarter saw more Lady Highlanders get in on the action, with eight different players scoring as Scott opened a 33-25 lead at the halftime break. Kyra Stanley scored five second quarter points, while Babb finished the first half with 13 points.

The Lady Highlanders were able to maintain their lead in the third quarter, as Grace Cox scored five of her 13 points, Macayla Newport added four more, and Scott used a tough defensive effort to limit the Panthers to just two field goals.

Cumberland Gap got to the free throw line for 10 attempts in the third quarter, but hit only five of them, allowing the Lady Highlanders to take a 44-35 lead to the fourth quarter.

But the Panthers mounted a roaring comeback in the final period, scoring 22 points while holding all but Cox scoreless.

Alyssa Pierce hit a pair of fourth quarter 3-pointers en route to a team-high 13 points, as Cumberland Gap went on a 22-4 run to earn the win.

The Panthers continued to get to the free throw line in the final period, earning 10 more attempts, while Scott attempted just two fourth quarter free throws.

SCOTT (48): J. Babb 15, Cox 13, Newport 7, Stanley 5, Overton 4, M. Babb 3, Myers 1.

CUMBERLAND GAP (56): Pierce 13, McMichael 10, Neely 9, Cupp 8, Heath 7, Wilson 5, Pierce 2, Muggridge 1, England 1.