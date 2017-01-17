Rosa Lee Lawson Burress, 82, Huntsville, passed away January 11, 2017, surrounded by loved ones.

Born October 5, 1934, she was preceded in death by her parents, Starling and Artie Lloyd Lawson; grandson, James Thomas Burress; sisters: Loudina Lawson, Doris Ann Lawson, Artie Louise Lawson, Shelma Ruth Byrd Ward and Imogene Duncan Perkins; and brother, Charles David Lawson.

She spent her life devoted to serving the Lord and caring for her family. She loved flower gardens, especially day lilies and had over 3,000 different day lilies at her home that she worked in and cared for daily. She was a member of Mill Branch Baptist Church, and was a beloved wife, mom, granny, sister, and friend.

She is survived by her husband, Thomas Burress of Huntsville; son, Ken (Lisa) Burress of Kingston; daughters: Darlene (Jack) Giles and Rosetta Burress, both of Clinton; granddaughters: Melissa Roysden of Clinton, Whitney Baxter and Loren Burress, both of Powell, and Shay Templin of Cookeville; great-granddaughters, Brooklyn, Kendyll and Keira; brothers: James Robert (Sarah) Lawson of the Fairview community, and James William (Melissa) Lawson of the Low Gap community; sisters: Anna Joyce Lowe and Lilly Mae (Moses) Lowe, both of the Fairview community, Marilyn Kay (Harold) Anderson of Redkey, Ind., and Frances Faye (Curtis) Harness of Annadell; and several nieces, nephews, and many other relatives.

Funeral service was conducted January 14, in the chapel of Jones & Son Funeral Home with Bro. Larry Sexton, Bro. Jeff Watson and Bro. Charles Lowe officiating. Music was provided by the Heartfelt Singers. Interment followed at Fairview Cemetery.

Arrangements by Jones & Son Funeral Home.