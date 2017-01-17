Lucille Lewallen Phillips, 95, of Oneida, passed away January 10, 2017, at Oneida Nursing Home in Oneida.

Born in Robbins, February 22, 1921, she was preceded in death by her parents, Clark and Jane Thompson Lewallen; and husband, W. T. (Bill) Phillips.

She graduated as valedictorian from Robbins High School, attended Berea College in Ky.; and was a first-grade teacher in Oneida. She was a member of First Baptist Church-Oneida; was active in the Oneida (Sapphire Chapter) Order of the Eastern Star for many years, helping with Rainbow Girls. She joined the Sunshine Chapter (Robbins) in 1940 and the Oneida Chapter in 1946. Her primary occupation was raising and supporting the success of her children and grandchildren.

She is survived by her daughter, Lynda (Johan) Phillips-Madson of Cary, NC: sons: Thomas (Dorothy) Phillips of Oneida and Knoxville, and William Paul (Iva) Phillips, Dr. Gary (Daphne) Phillips and Steven (Gina) Phillips, all of Oneida; grandchildren: Johan Phillips Madson of South Boston, Va., Marinda Madson Crochet of Cary, NC, Wade Phillips and Robyn Phillips, both of Knoxville, Will Phillips of Sharp’s Chapel, and Lori Phillips-Jones, Christian Phillips, Stephen Phillips, and Johnathan Phillips, all of Oneida; great-grandchildren: Even Jane, Gabriel, Alex, Claire, Anderson, Ameilia, Brennan, and Sawyer; brother, Lincoln T. Lewallen of Huntsville, Ala.; special neices, nephews and friends: Wanda and Jack Hengle of Huntsville, Ala., Clark Lewallen of Huntsville, Jack and Lee-Ann Phillips, Patti and Kevin Boland and Laura June Terry, all of Oneida, Shirley Griffith of Robbins, Jerry and Jill Phillips of Colo., and Frank and Addie Jean Phillips of Fla.; and many other relatives.

Funeral service was conducted January 12, at First Baptist Church-Oneida with Dr. Doug White officiating. Music was provided by First Baptist Church Choir with daughter-in-law Gina Phillips serving as organist. Interment was conducted January 13, at Hazel Valley Cemetery.

Arrangements by Jones & Son Funeral Home.